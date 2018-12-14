PillowTalk: From A Distant Shore

PillowTalk dedications keep rolling in from all over the tri-state area, Southern New England and beyond this holiday season. So far we have heard from Vermont, Florida, Oklahoma, California, North Carolina and now a distant shore in Michigan.

Here's one from Matthew in St Clair Shores, Michigan:

Hi Dean,

How are you? Can I request a song for you to play for me tonight sometime between 9:00pm -9:30pm ? And can you play one of these songs for me and I would like to dedicate one of these songs to my friend Sarah Itoh : either : All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey or the gift by Jim Brickman or breath of heaven by Amy Grant ) and thank you Dean and I'm listening to you tonight on the RADIO.COM app from St.. Clair Shores Michigan and I hope you have Fantastic Wonderful Blessed rest of your night and a Wonderful Blessed Weekend.

DR:

Great, Glad to hear it. Thanks for being with us. Yes I will. How about The Gift, by Jim Brickman? Thanks Matthew! Have a great Holiday!

Matthew:

Ok sounds good and thank you Dean and also i want to dedicate the song to my friend to Sarah itoh and I'm hoping someday soon that she will be my girlfriend)

Video of Jim Brickman - The Gift (Official) ft. Collin Raye &amp; Susan Ashton

Request your favorite Christmas song and send a message to someone you love all season long, weeknights between 8pm and midnight on PillowTalk.