PillowTalk: Friday For The First TIme

Lisa from Watertown used to date Wesley about 25 years ago. They parted ways, but recently reconnected after all those years. Lisa is excited and looking forward to seeing him for the first time in 25 years, later this week. She wants Wesley to know how excited she is to see him and wishes him safe travels in the mean time. She has asked Wesley what song he would like me to play and his answer was a classic song by Tommy James and the Shondells. What is a Shondell? I'd urge you to look it up. It has some really cool meanings.

Speaking of 25, Al and Janet from New Britain were also celebrating anniversary 25 on Tuesday night and decided to use PillowTalk as their soundtrack to celebrate. Janet wants her husband to know how much she loves him and she looks forward to at least another 25 years together. Their song is by Lionel Richie

Anya from Avon called because she was thinking of her boyfriend Mathew from Bristol. Anya loves him. She knew that he is working hard and is stressed but was there to support him with a loving dedication. "It will be over soon and then you can relax", she wanted to tell him. PillowTalk made Modern English happen on the radio for them.

