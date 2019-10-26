PillowTalk: Baking The Best First Birthday

Maddox is turning 1 year old this weekend. If his grandmother, aunt and mother have their way, it should be quite a family affair. Linda from Winsted called PillowTalk to tell me about her grandson's big day on Saturday. She and that her two daughters, Cynthia and Ari were spending the evening baking up a storm with their Nite Lite and the love songs on in the kitchen.

"This is Linda calling from Winsted, CT., she said. "I'd like to dedicate True Colors to my two daughters, Ari and Cynthia. We're baking for my grandson's first birthday in the morning. I just wanted to say I'm so proud of you Ari for being a wonderful mom and Cynthia for being a beautiful Aunt and I just love both of you. Keep your heads up".

I hope they're ready to capture the rest on video so that someday Maddox will know how much he was loved right from the beginning. Happy Birthday! Thanks for sharing your most precious moments with PillowTalk.