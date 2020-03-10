The furniture you buy tells guests a lot about your style. It has to fit a lot of different criteria: size, fabric, texture, color, budget, modern or traditional, minimal or plush.

Will you be buying something on the showroom floor or will you have to wait a month or two for it to be manufactured? What about service? Can the store deliver what they promise on time and on budget?

Maybe it's the salesperson's approach and expertise that will seal the deal.

House Method followed trends on Google to come up with the favorite furniture store by state. What's the favorite in the tri-state area? Do the results coincide with your way of thinking?

To find out what is revealed in an interesting article by Emily Porter click here.