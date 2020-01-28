Where Does The Age Of Your House Rank?

Think about the dwellings that you have lived in throughout your life. What's your favorite style? Victorian, Colonial, Cape, Ranch, Split Level? When you moved in, was It new construction or was it a fixer upper or a total gut? How do you think it ranks in terms of age? Of all the houses in your neighborhood or the county or all the houses in the United States, where does it rank? What do you think the median age for a house is in Connecticut? Massachusetts? New York?

House Method conducted a study looking at the median age of homes across the United States. They analyzed U.S. census data on a state, county, and city level. Click here to find out what they found in an interesting article by David Cusick