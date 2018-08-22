PillowTalk: "I Didn't Even Like Him"

It was a workplace romance. Kathy from Oakville had just returned to work after recouperating from a carpal tunnel ailment. Mark was one of the only people who didn't say anything to her.

She told me, "I didn't even like him. But he kept following me around and we slowly fell in love".

Two years later Mark asked Kathy to marry him. They just celebrated their 13th anniversary back on August 12, 2018.

Her love message:

"I just want to let you know how much I love you. I can't imagine my life without you in it. I know we have been through some rough patches, but we'll get over it. I couldn't ask anyone else to go on this journey with me for the last 13 years. You are the love of my life and you'll always have my heart. And I thank you for the two beautiful boys you've given me."

Kathy wanted me to play a song by John Legend.