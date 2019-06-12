PillowTalk: The Perfect Ending To A Beautiful Day

It was the perfect ending to another beautiful spring day in Southern New England. Mary from Cheshire was enjoying Tuesday evening relaxing on her porch with "her Nite Lite" on. Mary was surrounded by a small group of her favorite people, her husband Jack, her sister Bridget and her brother in law Rick.

Mary and her husband have been married for about 30 years while her sister and her husband Rick have been married a little bit longer. Mary's message is that she and her husband love Bridget and Rick very much and that they have always been and continue to be an inspiration to both of them.

Mary had very kind words for myself and PillowTalk. They love listening. Thanks to all of the listeners who called in dedications: Hartford, Columbia, Ellington, Vernon, Cheshire, Windsor Locks, Bristol, Wethersfield and Enfield.