PillowTalk: Beautiful Gift Wrapping Is The Best

Presentation is part of the affect. There is nothing better than a gift that is beautifully wrapped. Doesn't matter if you are using newsprint paper or the finest colored paper with a nice bow. It's also an indication of the effort and time that you are giving along with what is inside the package.

I know there are demonstrations of talented wrappers on line who can flawlessly wrap a package in 15 seconds or less, but I could never get the hang of it no matter how hard I've tried. My packages look okay but not as beautiful as the ones I get every year from my sister in law. It's one of her many talents. They are so beautiful, you almost don't want to unwrap the gift because doing so will wreck the beautiful wrapping.

So I guess I'll just offer the gift of a classic Christmas song about all the ingredients that go into wrapping a beautiful package, including what's in the heart. The song is written by Willie Nelson but was sent to Roy Orbison to record and it's a PillowTalk holiday request from Dana in Mansfield Depot to Susan. It's also going out to Sharon in Meriden from Tommy who loves her and wishes her the best holiday season.

I'm away on vacation, but the PillowTalk love lines are still open between 8pm and midnight weeknights for your holiday requests!

