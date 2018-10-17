PillowTalk: Phone Call Dedication Of The Night

It's her favorite season. It's also her first name. I love her name. Autumn. Autumn from Torrington. She had a beautiful dedication for her boyfriend Benjamin on Tuesday night.

Benjamin is someone Autumn has known since she was 15. Benjamin was 19 at the time, her brother's best friend. Both of them knew they always loved each other. Fifteen years and a lot of life went by between their teens and the time they reconnected on Facebook. Benjamin sent Autumn a quick note to reestablish contact. They picked right up where they left off. By this time, Autumn had a daughter named Jalen who is now 10 years old.

Her message to her boyfriend, "I'd just like to let him know that I do appreciate everything he does even if , ya know, I don't show it enough in the gestures, in the little things. For my daughter, I love her. I love her with all my heart". She asked me to choose a song for them. I chose one by Celine Dion.

About PillowTalk she had this to say to me, "How long have been doing this? You've been doing this stuff for a long time, right? You're kind of like calm and collected about it. If it was me, my legs would be crossed I'd be biting my nails. I've been listening to Lite 100.5 for so long.

Thank you Autumn for listening for all of these years and your kind comments. I'm so glad that you and Benjamin have gotten a new start. I wish all of you all the best.