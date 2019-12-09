Rockets On The Roof

I know. It seems like a hastle every year. It comes with the territory. Life is a lot easier if you 're able to garage your car and keep it debris free. Getting the white stuff off the roof of your car can be almost impossible, especially in those hard to reach places. Besides, not everyone is over six feet tall.

On the other hand, we've all been behind that car. The one loaded with snow, the driver barely able to see out of the windows or windshield. The one right in front of you, mixed with ice on the roof. At 45 mph, the snow explodes, with pieces of ice becoming dangerous projectiles that just miss doing damage to your car. You think to yourself, "If they had only spent a few bucks on a durable snow brush and taken five to ten minutes to clean their car off".

In Connecticut, failure to remove snow and ice from the hood, trunk and roof your car that poses a threat to persons or property can cost you. a pretty hefty fine. It also pays to take good care of your car.

Have a safe and happy holiday season.