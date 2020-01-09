Study: Best Cities For Exercise

Do you and your lifestyle place a premium on exercise? House Method has put together a study on the best cities for exercise. They analyzed the data for the 100 largest U.S. cities and ranked them according to 5 factors, such as gyms per capita, percent of people who exercise frequently, walk score, and more.

1. New York, NY

2. Los Angeles, CA

3. San Francisco, CA

4. Anaheim, CA

5. Seattle, WA

6. Jersey City, NJ

7. Boston, MA

8. Philadelphia, PA

9. Oakland, CA

10.Chicago, IL