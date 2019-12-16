PillowTalk: "I like the variety of music"

Thanks for the holiday vote of confidence from John, listening to PillowTalk in Pennsylvania on the RADIO.COM app. John writes:

"How about Bobby Vinton's Santa Must Be Polish? Listening on the Radio.com app in Pennsylvania . I thought I saw that on the songs played, but haven't heard it yet."

This PillowTalk love note came in via email:

Christmas shout out. We love happy holidays by Andy Williams --

Hello!

I would like to dedicate this message to chris, he is the best birthday present I could have asked for (my birthday is Monday!)

We love the Christmas music!

Thank you!

Cobi

This from Susan on Facebook:

‘We need a little Christmas now’ after our first Christmas Angelicus concerts of the 2019 season. It was a great concert!

Thanks!

Video of tQR9A5LB48Q

Video of Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season