PillowTalk: Professor + Teacher = Perfect Match

Here's a love match that seems like it was meant to be. Grace's PillowTalk dedication was meant to be a surprise and I think we pulled it off. Thank you Grace for getting in touch by email and Facebook Messinger too and for sharing your wonderful love story! Here's the email I received from Grace:

Hi Mr Dean,

How are you ? First and foremost I love to listen to your program. I just came to US in 2017 after marrying my hubby . I was so lost without radio till my hubby got a loaner from Mercedes early this year because we have to wait for a few days for our Merc to be serviced. That’s where I started listening to your program.

I met my hubby in 2016 . I believe God plays a role in this union because I was introduced to him by my friend’s friend’s friend ... yeah I wrote it right !! My friend Karen introduced me to Leela. Leela heard from her friend that his golf buddy looking for a girlfriend . The best part is that he is a Maths Prof n I am a Maths teacher and both of us speak the same dialect . The best part of the story is that my hubby’s niece’s mother in law is Karen’s mother’s sister !! We got to know about it when we went steady in late 2016--. We were awed when we heard about it.



Thanks a lot Mr Dean. You have a good evening . It’s gonna be an exciting evening for me because my hubby didn’t know about this !

(I had actually sent my request via Messenger in FB . I found your email add in google . I was thinking it’s good I write to you personally . I hope it’s ok)



The song I would like to request for my hubby is : PERFECT SYMPHONY BY ED SHEREEN & ANDREA BOCELLI



MY MESSAGE:



To my Darling Suan Boon,

Happy Second Anniversary Darling .

It’s really worth waiting for 53 years for your arrival . Always thinking that I would not meet my Mr Right in this lifetime and there you are...Appear in my life in 2016 and got married to you today in 2017!! You are my Perfect Symphony . Love you forever .

Grace