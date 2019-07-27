PillowTalk: Making Summer Memories

Friday night was PillowTalk by the campfire for the Lent & Poulter families from Waterbury. Dana was the family spokesperson calling from Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison.

They had been camping all week and wrapped up the week by listening to PillowTalk around the campfire.

This is only phase one of their summer vacation. They plan to reconvene in a few weeks in Rhode Island. Dana says, "It's great to be with family". Judging from the song they requested by Justin Timberlake, it's a feeling they find hard to let go of.

Video of Justin Timberlake - CAN&#039;T STOP THE FEELING! (From DreamWorks Animation&#039;s &quot;Trolls&quot;) (Official Video)

Mary from Manchester called to dedicate a song in memory of her Dad Michael. It's a song that reminds her of her summertime memories year after year spent in Lake Bomoseen, VT The song is by Michael Murphy.