PillowTalk: Relatively Speaking

Maria from Norwich was so thrilled to get through to the PillowTalk love lines on Wednesday night. Her excitement was almost overwhelming. Her son Luke just turned 18 and has left home. He has moved in with a love interest in Franklin. Maria loves her son very much and like all moms, hopes he find his way. We picked a song for Luke based on the fact that they both attended a Train concert at one time. His mom's message: "I miss you and wish you the best always. I loved Maria's energy and the discussion we had. Thank you for listening to PillowTalk.

Video of Train - Play That Song (Official Video)