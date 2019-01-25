PillowTalk: She'd Do It All Over Again

Tonya would do it all over again. And she is. I should say, THEY are. Tonya and Joe from Vernon. They have been married for 12 years and plan to renew their vows soon. Tonya shared her on going love story with me on the PillowTalk love lines recently. There was a lost wedding ring in there somewhere. But, a new one has been purchased so why not take that opportunity to renew your vows with the new rings. Tonya wants Joe to know that she loves him every day.and hopes he feels her love always.

Scott and Darlene of Enfield appear to be going through a rough patch. Darlene, Scott loves you and misses you and wants you to know that the two of you can make it through this. Scott chose a song by Pink and Nate Ruess.

John from Manchester called to share a song with his girlfriend, Sandy. John's message: "Sandy, I will love you forever and ever". John took a chance on a sure thing, a favorite song by Steve Winwood.

Video of ADELE - &#039;Make You Feel My Love&#039;

Video of P!nk - Just Give Me A Reason ft. Nate Ruess (Official Music Video)