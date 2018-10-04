PillowTalk: Love By Appointment

They had separate doctors appointments at the same doctor's office. Susan and Ed from Bristol ran into each other at the receptionist's desk. Susan thought she recognized Ed. Ed wasn't so sure he knew Susan.

They sat talking in the waiting room and discovered they knew each other 30 years earlier. They both went to Westwoods Elementary and they both graduated from Bristol Eastern High School.

Having established a history, they would date for about a year before getting married to each other. They would spend 14 1/2 years together.

I asked Susan what she would want us to know about Ed. She told me, " He was big guy. He was an imposing figure until you got to know him. He was really a big teddy bear and a hard working blue collar man. My girlfriends called him a gentle giant".

Ed is no longer with us but will always be with Susan. Her dedication to Ed, "I will always love you and I will never forget you".