If you have someone you love who is far away and want to stay connected with a PillowTalk dedication, remember you can both listen by Downloading the RADIO.COM app. Carolyn from Ansonia was thinking about her daughter Amanda in Gardner, NC. Amanda is expecting a baby girl who will be named Loretta any day now. Her mom back in Connecticut is thinking about her. We wish mother, daughter and baby all the best of luck in the near future and beyond.

Video of Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge over Troubled Water (from The Concert in Central Park)