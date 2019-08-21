PillowTalk: Dedications Helping Deal With Distance

PillowTalk dedications continue to keep listeners close to loved ones who maybe out of reach. Robert from New Britain hasn't seen Heidi for quite a long time. Maybe a number of years. Yet Robert reached out in the hopes of letting Heidi know that he loves her very much, misses her terribly and looks forward to giving her a big hug when they finally meet again. Heidi lives in South Carolina. Robert's PillowTalk dedication gives him hope. He asked me to chose a song. I went with Rod Stewart's version of a Carole King song.

Video of ROD STEWART SO FAR AWAY

Ann Marie from Waterbury is thinking about her late husband John especially this week. August 23rd would have been John's 69th birthday. Ann Marie and John were married for 46 years until John passed away several years ago. On Tuesday night I asked Ann Marie, "If John was her what would you want to say to him?" She said, "I will always love you and I miss you terribly. Ann Marie wanted me to play Eric Clapton's Tears In Heaven.

Video of Eric Clapton - Tears In Heaven (Official Video)

Steve from Bristol called to send his love to his wife Carol. He and Carol have been married for 30 years! He called to let her know that he loves her very much. He added that she is still a hard habit to break.