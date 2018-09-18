PillowTalk: Still In Love

Here are a few of the highlights from the PillowTalk dedications on Monday night.

Gloria in Hartford still loves him. She had a message for Everett: "I've never stopped loving you. I hope that you are in a good situation. I hope that we can get back together soon so that we can have more good times and our relationship can progress the way it used to".

Gloria's favorite is by Chicago.

Thanks for the kind comments from Michael in Killingworth who called with a special dedication for his wife of 10 years, Sally.

Michael's dedication: "Sally you are my angel. I have always felt that way since the first time I met you".

We played a Billy Joel song for Michael and Sally.

Video of Chicago &quot;No Tell Lover&quot;