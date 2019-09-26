PillowTalk: Never Too Far To Remember Mom

The fact that Isabella is away at school in Reston, VA didn't stop her from calling PillowTalk on September 25th.

She knows that her mom, Yolanta listens to PillowTalk on Lite 100.5 WRCH in Connecticut all the time. She had to send her love and help her mom celebrate Yolanta's 50th birthday.

She said, "Hi Mom it's Isa and I want to wish you a Happy 50th Birthday. Thank you for everything and always being there for me. I hope you enjoy your night. I love you."

The song Isabella chose was one of her mom's favorites by John Denver.