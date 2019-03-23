PillowTalk: Birthdays, Best Wishes And Soulmates

Thanks so much to all the listeners who filled up a Friday night with PillowTalk love song requests and dedications.

Lots of birthdays on Friday. Congratulations to Ray in Windsor who turned the big 6-0 recently. Evelyn, his wife of 36 years called in her dedication: "Ray I just want to wish you a happy 60th birthday. I love you. I thank God for you. The family thanks you for everything that you do for us. We appreciate and love you very much". I played their wedding song by Dr. Hook. Happy Birthday wishes also came from John Jr. and John Sr. for Rochelle in New Haven. John and Rochelle have been married for 40 years. We sent a song to Rochelle by Freddie Jackson.

First time PillowTalk caller Brian in Hartford called with a message for Diana. "I love you and will always be there for you". Brian gave his all with a song by John Legend.

Dottie and Sid ffrom North Haven have been soul mates for the last 53 years. They have also been married to each other. Dottie's love messge to her husband, "I'm still lovin' you".

Video of Dr Hook - &quot;Sharing The Night Together&quot; (1978)

Video of Freddie Jackson - You Are My Lady

Video of John Legend - All of Me (Edited Video)