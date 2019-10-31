PillowTalk: :"Were Still Very Good Friends"

Are you retired or about to retire? Do you still stay in touch with former co-workers? Can you see yourself carrying on lasting friendships with co-workers after you retire?

Retirement sounds bittersweet for Kathi of Simsbury. She called for a PillowTalk dedication on Wednesday night. "I miss the people and I miss the routine. Half the time I don't know what day of the week it is", she revealed to me.

Sounds like that's a sign that she is taking things very easy. Sharlene is her good friend from work. They are both retired. "We're very good friends. I just got off the phone with her a few minutes ago, she said. "We talk probably a couple times a week."

Her message for Sharlene: "Happy Halloween tomorrow night".

Kathi loves light jazz and wanted to send her friend Sharlene the song Northern Lights by Kenny G.