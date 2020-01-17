Snowfall Records Across The U.S.

One of the first significant snowfalls of the season is about to knock on our door this weekend. Over the course of your life, huge amounts of snow have fallen from time to time. It may seem that we don't get as much snow as we used to when we were kids.

What is the record here in Connecticut? How does that compare with the rest of New England? What about places in warmer climates or higher elevations like Texas, Utah, Florida or California?

House Method compiled data that answers many of these questions and puts things into perspective: The 1 day record snowfall in each county in the U.S.,The year of the record snowfall in each county and The 1 day record snowfall in each state.

Get your snow stats in an article by David Cusick of House Method here.