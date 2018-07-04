PillowTalk: Seizing Her Independence

We've all been there. You have strong feelings for someone but it's a one way street. Even after it's over the special feelings for someone continue. It's so hard to let go.

There comes a point where you have to ask yourself, "How long do I continue investing my time, effort and emotion in what is clearly a no win situation? What kind of a reality is that? Not much of one. It's almost like constantly living in dreamland or a fantasy that you want to end differently, but it never does. How real are those feelings if you are the only one playing the game? In reality, life is too short to waste it all, spending time in a reality where time has stopped.

I had a conversation with someone I'm close to about this, and it really turns out to be a wake up call when you awaken from the fantasy, get back to reality and move on.

Last night on PillowTalk I got a dedication from someone I'll call Cindi from Whytown who was in love with someone I'll call Jim from Whynot. Her dedication expressed that she just can't get him out of her mind. I wrote back with some words of encouragement and a small but fresh perspective. Maybe Independence Day is the perfect day for someone to say, " It's time to move on and that's perfectly okay.