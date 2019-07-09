PillowTalk: The Final Ingredient To The Perfect Day

What better way to end the day than with a PillowTalk dedication to someone you love. Deyon from West Hartford loves an area of beach in Narragansett, RI, near Point Judith. Monday, both she and her sister Arlene had the day off and spent a "girls day" or in this case "sisters day" at the beach.

On the way home, they called PillowTalk to request a favorite song and make a memory of the great day they shared. I asked Deyon what was their favorite thing about the whole day they spent together. Deyon told me that she loved the clams and oysters at a favorite restaurant they go to. Deyon's sister Arlene said she loved the beverages, the pineapple, the coconut and the rum in a drink called a "Painkiller".

The song Deyon requested by Selena was the perfect way to wind down the day. Deyon has listened to PillowTalk for years. Thank you both saving the best for last and turning to PillowTalk.