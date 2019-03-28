PillowTalk: A Night For Husbands And Wives

If you missed PillowTalk last night, you're missing couples sharing love and opening their hearts to reveal great stories behind them.

It will be four years in July for Angela and Devon from Rocky Hill. A great song request and a beautiful love message from Angela: " I love you Devon. You're an amazing husband. I am so lucky that God made you just for me".The song is by Newsong.

Ryan was born in Connecticut. She moved to California for a time, then moved back again. She now lives in New Britain. On Wednesday night she was feeling a little nostalgic for the west coast. She asked me to play a song for her that always reminds her of her time in California.

Rick from Higganum sent a message to his wife Renee. "After 16 years, I still love you". A song by The Climax Blues Blues Band sums up the rest of his message.

Video of Newsong &amp; Natalie Grant - when God made you (lyrics)

Video of Roxette - It Must Have Been Love