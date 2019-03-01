PillowTalk: A Great Life Plan

As far as we know, we get this life. Life is precious so it makes sense to make the most of it. A lot of people say they love to live life to the fullest. If you do that and you are lucky enough to have a lot of things going your way it only makes sense to live life creatively. Life doesn't always go as planned but if you can plan, why not?

I talked to Russ from East Granby on the PillowTalk love lines Friday night. He called in to send out a dedication to his wife, Pamela. They have been married for 26 years. You wouldn't think so from listening to him. He sounds like a very young person. His dedication speaks to plans for the future. He and Pamela have their retirement years all figured out. They plan to rent their house out and travel all over the world together in the time they have left. Russ' dedication to his wife:

"Can't wait to go Cruisin'' with you on our cross country tour looking for new horizons." says Russ. Traveling is a great way to fill out your life. I've driven across the United States twice by myself. Everyone should do it once in your life if you can.

On Friday night another great dedication came from Joseph in Groton. He had heartfelt words for his fiancee, Christina. "I love you endlessly. I could never ask for a better partner in the whole world". He requested the song by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes from Dirty Dancing.

Video of Gwyneth Paltrow &amp; Huey Lewis - Cruisin&#039;