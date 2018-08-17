Come Get Your Lobster August 17, 18 & 19

There is something about it. When you see those signs as you are driving along Route 44 or 202 in the Farmington Valley.

Like the food itself, It's a comfort to know that It's Lobster Fest Time! It seems to come with almost the same regularity as daylight saving time.

This year it's the 38th Annual Canton Lobster Fest, sponsored by the Canton Volunteer Fire Comany Inc. They start plating the lobster, corn on the cob and chowda on Friday, August 17th at 6pm. It continues Saturday the 18th and Sunday the 19th at noon.

Food is only part of the fun.

Having Lobster is one of my favorite things to eat, the butter, the lemon, the crackers and all... My parents used to take me out for lobster every year on my birthday. Enjoy a taste of summer!