PillowTalk: Somerville Lovin' The Lite At Night

Thanks for the positive vibe from Julie, hearing PillowTalk for the first time on Friday night. She was driving through town with her boyfriend in the car from Somerville, MA. I asked her how she liked PillowTalk. " I love it", she said.

She also had a dedication for her boyfriend. " I want to play a song for the love of my life, my boyfriend, Michael. It was the first song that we danced to".

We played their request by The B-52's and hope Julie and Michael enjoyed their ride through Southern New England.

Jon from Middletown worked at his uncles processing business. That's where he met his wife, Gina. Gina moved here from North Carolina. They have been married for 11 years. Jon's choice was a song by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. " I love my wife very much and I'm always thinking about her."

Sandy and Scott from Torrington were heading home after picking up their daughter from college for the weekend. Sandy wanted her husband and all the children: Scotty, Sarah, Devon, Hunter and Olivia to know that they all mean the world to her. A classic song by Louis Armstrong sums it up for Sandy.

