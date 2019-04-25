PillowTalk: Helping With Summer Plans

Two more good reasons Wednesday night on PillowTalk for having the RADIO.COM application on all of your devices. A long distance dedicaton from Jon in Bristol out to a high school friend if not a high school sweetheart. Jon reached out to K.J. in Vermont. Jon and K.J. where high school classmates at Cambridge High in Jeffersonville, VT, class of 1957. Jon was thinking of K.J. with the hopes of taking a ride to Vermont and visiting with her. Until then, a song by Fleetwood Mac will be what keeps them linked together. I hope she has downloaded the RADIO.COM app,

I also heard from a listener from Glastonbury who otherwise wanted to remain anonymous. She wanted to reach out to Ian in London! She wanted Ian to know how much she misses him. She loves PillowTalk every night and listens to Lite 100.5 WRCH all the time. We get dedications from all over the nation and beyond but that long distance dedication may be close to a record. I know we've had one on a summer night from Israel in the past. A song from Adele was the one to send the perfect message to Ian.

