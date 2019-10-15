PillowTalk: A 36 Year Ride

Austin and Betty from Windsor used to work for the same company. It was a pretty large local company of about 500 employees. They worked at opposite ends of the building. Back in 1982, walking out of work at the end of the day, Austin and Betty ran into each other. Austin asked Betty if she wanted to take a ride in his brand new car.

It must have been a nice one because that ride became a date a few days later. It was a dinner, bowling, movie date. The movie they went to see was Chariots of Fire. Betty and Austin dated for about a year before Austin proposed in front of her childhood home with the family waiting inside.

They turned to PillowTalk when it came time to celebrate their special night, their 36th wedding anniversary. We played a song from 1981-82 as well as the theme from Chariots Of Fire. Congratulations Betty and Austin. May you celebrate more anniversaries. Thank you for sharing your wonderful story.

