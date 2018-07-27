PillowTalk: They Said It Wouldn't Last

It was another busy night on the PillowTalk love lines keeping love and romance alive and celebrating life!

It was nice to hear from Barbara in Wilbraham, MA. Barbara's husband, Doug was working and Barbara sent a love message so they could stay close. She told me, " They said it wouldn't last and it has lasted 39 years". To put some icing on the cake, their daughter Laura is getting married next week. Congratulations all the way around! The Lady In Red is the one Barbara requested.

We had two leftover dedications that came in too late from the previous night from Crystal and a song by Stevie Wonder. Plus, one from Debbie in Burlington, CT. She said, "You pick." so I came up with a song by Boz Scaggs.

Congratulations too to Bob in Plainville. Bob called to enthusiastically tell me that he is celebrating his 82nd birthday today! That's wonderful, Bob. Here's to many more! Again, he wanted me to pick a song. I chose Elton John's first big hit to let Bob know how special it is that he is in the world.

Video of Chris De Burgh -- Lady In Red [[ Official Live Video ]] HD

Video of Boz Scaggs - Harbor Lights

Video of Stevie Wonder Natural Wonder 09 Ribbon In The Sky 1