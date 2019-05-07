PillowTalk:"She Was Better Than The Best"

Richard from Branford called me on Monday night on the PillowTalk love lines. He told me that he was inspired to call with a dedication because of a song I played. The song was We've Only Just Begun by The Carpenters.

"That really got me", he said emphatically. It moved him to call and send out a dedication to someone he used to know. He was thinking about his former neighbor Carmen. He hasn't seen Carmen in at least a couple of years. The last he heard about her was that she moved back to Puerto Rico. Not only was he concerned about her, but he misses having such a great neighbor.

About Carmen he said, " There is the best, but she was better than the best". We came with a favorite song by Rita Coolidge.

Billy in Manchester reached out to Charleston, SC with a dedication to his cousin, Kathy. " I love my cousin very much and I wish I could see her a little more often." Billy's choice: a song by Hootie & the Blowfish.

Last but far from least is Karen listening in central Illinois on the RADIO.COM app. One of her favorite songs is by Louis Tomlinson.

Video of RITA COOLIDGE We&#039;re all alone (1977)

Video of Hootie &amp; the Blowfish - Hold My Hand (Official Video)