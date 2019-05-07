PillowTalk:"She Was Better Than The Best"
Richard from Branford called me on Monday night on the PillowTalk love lines. He told me that he was inspired to call with a dedication because of a song I played. The song was We've Only Just Begun by The Carpenters.
"That really got me", he said emphatically. It moved him to call and send out a dedication to someone he used to know. He was thinking about his former neighbor Carmen. He hasn't seen Carmen in at least a couple of years. The last he heard about her was that she moved back to Puerto Rico. Not only was he concerned about her, but he misses having such a great neighbor.
About Carmen he said, " There is the best, but she was better than the best". We came with a favorite song by Rita Coolidge.
Billy in Manchester reached out to Charleston, SC with a dedication to his cousin, Kathy. " I love my cousin very much and I wish I could see her a little more often." Billy's choice: a song by Hootie & the Blowfish.
Last but far from least is Karen listening in central Illinois on the RADIO.COM app. One of her favorite songs is by Louis Tomlinson.