PillowTalk: Love Message Highlights

The mood was just right for sharing romantic dedications on PillowTalk on Thursday night. Nev from Farmington opened her heart to her husband of 14 years, Oki. She called and spoke passionately about him saying, "I love you Oki. Thank you for two beautiful sons. I appreciate all the hard work you do to take care of me and the family. I am so happy that I have you in my life".

They met through their cousins. Nev asked me to choose a heartfelt romantic song. This one by Beth Nielsen Chapman fits very nicely.

Video of The Moment You Were Mine

A listener on Twitter has found long lost love:

@DEANWRCH I’ve listened to Pillow Talk for years but never requested anything. The song that reminds me of a long lost love that I’ve recently re-found is “I’m on Fire” Bruce Springsteen. We can’t be together right now, but I’ve never forgotten. #Pillowtalk

Video of Bruce Springsteen - I&#039;m On Fire (Official Video)

Victor was driving through from Maine and wanted to hear a song by Smokey Robinson