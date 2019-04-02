PillowTalk: Dinner And A Haircut

So many great dedications on Monday night on PillowTalk...No foolin'.

right for and Dennis from New Britain were enjoying each other's company side by side with their Nite Lite set just right for a night of PillowTalk. Magda told me she and Dennis have been together for about a year and a half and she Loves him very much She is very pleased with the way things are going so far. They called the PillowTalk love lines to enjoy their one of their favorite songs by Green Day.

Kelly called from West Hartford to thank her Mikey for a wonderful night out together.

"Just wanted to say thank you for the wonderful night we had. We just went out to dinner and got a hair cut and stuff like that. So I wanted to say thank you, have a great night and I hope to see you soon, peace out, I love you."

A song by The Calling said the rest best.

Candy and Stacy called to say they love another Dennis in Simsbury and that "he is the best." The Bryan Adams song Heaven is the one they wanted.

Video of Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) [Official Music Video]

Video of The Calling - Wherever You Will Go (First Video- in Tijuana)