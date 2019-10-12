PillowTalk: "I'm Thrilled He's Healing My Heart"

Love was in the air with lots to celebrate on Friday night's PillowTalk. First of all, Congratulations to Mark and Gayle of Manchester. They called to celebrate their 28th anniversary a day in advance with a PillowTalk dedication. Mark wanted to wish his wife "Happy 28th Anniversary with all my love", He said. A song by Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville said it best.

Rick in Torrington wanted to send a message to his daughter Lexi in Vernon on her 21st birthday on Friday. His wish to his daughter, "Happy 21st birthday. Dad loves you Kiddo". Dad sent Butterfly Kisses to his daughter on this very special occasion.

Janelle from Holbrook, MA was driving though Connecticut. Every time she does, she really enjoys listening to PillowTalk. On Friday night she was thinking of both her mother, Phyllis and step-father Ronald. She wanted them to know how much she loves both of them and misses her late step-father more than anything in the world. A Luther love song warmed up her night and her ride home.

And last but not least, Susan from Cheshire told me, "I am thrilled with my most wonderful new friend and lover. He is helping me heal my heart and I love him dearly." That would be Tommy from Berlin. Always gentle on her mind.

Video of Linda Ronstadt - All My Life (ft.Aaron Neville)

Video of Bob Carlisle - Butterfly Kisses (Country Version)

Video of Always and Forever (from Always and Forever: An Evening of Songs at The Royal Albert Hall)