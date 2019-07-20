PillowTalk: "Love You To The Moon And Back"

After a day of "Moon Tunes" on Lite 100.5 WRCH, Pillow love songs were the perfect way to help listeners relax, unwind, calm down and conserve energy on a sweltering night.

We were able to welcome a lot of new callers including Dan from Tolland who wanted to share his song request with Beth, his wife of 15 years. He loves her so much and wanted to tell her that he can't imagine his life without her because she is his soul mate. You might say the song he requested is "Danny's Song", because in many respects it is.

Video of &quot;Danny&#039;s Song&quot; (Live) by Loggins and Messina

Mike from Willington was a first time caller Friday night with a song and a message for Karen from West Hartford. His message to Karen, "You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you so much".

Video of 2Vv-BfVoq4g

And this for Roger from Susan:

"So unexpectedly you came back into my life but in a new and very special way. Nothing makes me happier than to wake up with you by my side. Everyday is a gift that I truly treasure. You are the most amazing man with the kindest heart and I love what we have and I’m here for you always. So many special memories already fill my heart. You are my one and only. Love you with all my heart!"