PillowTalk: Keeping Those You Love Always Within Reach

The distance from The Lite 100.5 WRCH studios to St. Claire Shores, MI is almost 700 miles. No wonder it sort of blew me away when I got a phone call from Matt in St. Claire Shores to request a song on PillowTalk.

I did what amounts to a double talk in our conversation. "You're calling from where?!" St. Claire Shores is Northeast of Detroit along the United States, Canadian border. Matt listens on the RADIO.COM app. On Monday night, If you can believe it , it was about 4 degrees cooler in Farmington, CT than it was in Michigan. Matt has been a PillowTalk listener for quite a while. The song he requested is by Mercy Me.

Another PillowTalk dedication attempts to shorten the distance of another type. I suppose if you really want to be with someone, it doesn't really matter whether it's 7 miles, 70 miles or 700 miles. Debbie and Joe can't be together for a personal and undisclosed reason at the moment but Debbie had a message for Joe on Monday night. Her message to Joe: "I love you very much. I'm thinking of you and I wish I could be with you.' The song that says it all for Debbie is by The Stylistics. Btw, Carol on Facebook wanted to hear the same song.

Dennis from Manchester had to get a message to Cassandra in Waterford: "I love you very much. I hope to see you at my 40th birthday party this week." Bon Jovi is one of his favorite groups

Video of MercyMe - I Can Only Imagine (Official Music Video)

Video of The Stylistics - You Make Me Feel Brand New (with lyrics)