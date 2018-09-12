PillowTalk: Coast To Coast To Coast For Love

Samantha is originally from New Bedford, MA. She now calls Las Vegas home. Tuesday night she called PillowTalk from Vegas to tell us about her fiance Neal. She was fixed up by their mutual friend Marlo. After a recommendation from Marlo, Samantha flew to Miami to meet Neal.

"It was love at first sight", Samantha told me. " He's a basketball player. He's tall, funny, smart and wonderful. We've been together for two years and plan to get married this coming April".

Samantha requested a beautiful Roberta Flack love song.

Bonnie from New Britain and Diane from Torrington were thinking about everyone who has lost loved ones as a result of the events of September 11, 2001 with songs by Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men and LeAnn Rimes.

Video of Roberta Flack - First Time Ever I Saw Your Face 1972

Video of Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men - One Sweet Day