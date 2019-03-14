PillowTalk: A Granddaughter's Appreciation

Jennifer from New Britain called the PillowTalk love lines on Wednesday night with a dedication of appreciation for her grandmother, Stella. Jennifer spoke from the heart, "She was a mother to me. A mother that I never had. She was the sweetest person in the world. She would give anything to anybody."

Jennifer's dad was Stella's son. She lost her dad when they were all a lot younger. Jennifer had the unique experience of spending more than half her life getting to know her grandmother. She also has a profound sense of that relationship and what it means.

Warm and loving is how Jennifer went on to describe her. "She was 91 when she passed in the hospital. Just the greatest person I ever met. I am so grateful to have had her in my life. I was lucky to have her as long as I did. We lived together and I took care of her for a while, a long time. I was so lucky to have her as a mom.

Why did she pick the song she did? " I've always loved that song. To me it's just a very deep song".