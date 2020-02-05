PillowTalk: Fire Fighter Is Her Hero

No wonder why her nickname is what it is. Call her Bubbles or Boobalah as her husband does, her positive energy got PillowTalk off to a flying start on Tuesday night. Terry made her first PillowTalk call of 2020 with a dedication to her hero. She's been married to her husband D.J. for many years. D.J. is a volunteer firefighter in Portland. Bubles loves her husband very much and says he is her hero. "With each day our love grows stronger." she says. She requested Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler.

I also got this email from Emily:

Hi Dean,

I listen to your show every night. It's Emily from Berlin. I'd like to

please hear The Carpenters Superstar as it is 37 years ago today (February 4th) that

we lost Karen Carpenter. I want to keep her memory alive by playing

one of her favorite songs. I'd also like to keep the memory of my

grandma alive. I lost her last week Thursday and I'm really missing

her. I know she's watching meas well as everyone else who passed away.

Thank you for everything you do every night to help us remember and

connect with ones we love.

Emily.

Video of Bette Midler - Wind Beneath My Wings (Official Music Video)