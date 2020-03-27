PillowTalk: " Chasing His Mother All Over The House"

Rosemary from Agawam is just crazy about her great grandchild, Caden. He lives in Enfield and is seven months old.I'm told he is the most adorable little guy. Rosemary tells me he has lots of energy. He's always chasing his mom around the house. Rosemary wanted let him know on the radio that she was thinking about him and loves him very much. The song she requested is by Josh Groban.

Tim from East Hampton, CT called me to reach out to Shirley. Tim and Shirley have been good friends and bridge partners for years. Tim wanted to let Shirley know that he really cares for her a great deal and that he feels that they are more distant as if she is slipping away. Tim wanted me to play a big hit by Olivia Newton-John to express his feelings.

Video of Josh Groban - You Are Loved (Don&#039;t Give Up) [Official Music Video]