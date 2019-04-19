PillowTalk: Mom Knew Best

Nancy lived across the way from Chris. They were teenagers in high school. At first they were friends. Then they dated. Soon they broke up and went their separate ways. Over the next four years, Chris became a tractor trailer driver. One day he found himself driving back into town. While he was in town and visiting his mother, Chris' mother drove him over to where she knew Nancy was working without telling him. Chris saw Nancy and went, "Wow",

Chris and Nancy from Chicopee, MA have been married for 22 years now. How does Chris feel about his wife? He told me that the love, appreciation and respect that they have for each other just grows and grows each and every day. The song he requested that goes with the message is by Kenny Rogers.