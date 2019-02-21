PillowTalk: Hard Working Husband Shares Warm Thoughts

I hope the dedications and love messages that we send out weeknights on PillowTalk are heart warming. Generally, that's how I feel when I do each and every one.

That's particularly true when life gets in the way on one of the coldest nights of the year so far and a dedication keeps two people connected heart to heart. An extra layer of warmth is added naturally.

That was the case Wednesday night when I got a fragment of a request from Julio via the Lite 100.5 WRCH Facebook page and Messenger. Here is what it said, " Can you play Always and a forever? Thanks".

I asked a few follow up questions so I could do a whole dedication. That's when I found the rest of the story. Julio is from East Hartford. He and his wife Evelyn just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. They have three beautiful children. Julio was outside working hard, plowing snow in the midst of the mixed precipitation and the freezing rain. He wanted to tell her how much he loves her and that he wishes he was home with her, where it's nice and warm, "lol", he wrote.

Very nice! It's a pleasure to be of service sending out messages like that one. The song he asked me to play for Evelyn is by Heatwave.