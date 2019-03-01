PillowTalk: Looking Out For Each Other

Isn't it good to know that someone might be thinking about you? Isn't it good that someone cares enough to take the time and make the effort to send a message of support and offer encourgement?

We have to look out for each other. It certainly is a step toward making the world a better place. I find myself checking in with people to take the temperature of their mood and the condition of their soul. Is it as clear as pure liquid or is it clouded or troubled? Some people I know well, some I don't know at all. In fact, the people I don't know, have just met or run across in passing are quite surprised that someone is taking the time to really check, not pry but just check.

Thursday night my lead off PillowTalk dedication came from Dave in Watertown who sent a message to Matt in Cheshire. Dave offered words of encouragement: "Thinking of you. Keep your chin up". Dave chose a song that I really like. It's positive, has great energy and momentum, it's about love and was a real life love story at one time, by Boy Meets Girl.

Michael from Newington also called to support someone he loves, Kelly in West Hartford :"He cares for you and is here to support you during this difficult time". He offered Kelly The Rose by Bette MIdler.

Nice to hear from first time caller, long time listener Geri from Chicopee, MA. Jim Croce music has always been among her favorites.

Video of Boy Meets Girl - Waiting for a Star to Fall

Video of Bette Midler - The Rose