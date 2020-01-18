PillowTalk: Oops, Wrong Turn At The Right TIme

It never ceases to amaze me how unusual PillowTalk love stories are from time to time. How people met by chance or how they reconnect. Yolanda and James from Portland for example. They have been together for about three years.They both went to Portland High and graduated in 2015. Yolanda told me that she met James one day when they were both at a high school wrestling match. James apparently took a wrong turn and accidentally went into the women 's restroom. Yolanda just happened to be there. They continued to connect on social media and have been going strong ever since.

Yolanda's message to James: "Love you forever, Baby boo." A song by Ke$ha is their favorite.

Beatrice and Mark turned out to be high school sweethearts too. In their case it was Waterbury High, class of 2011. They went to prom together and have been together ever since, for the last eight years

Love Story 'by Taylor Swift was a memorable song during their time in school.