PillowTalk: Native New Yorkers Reconnect In CT

There were so many great dedications on Friday night's PillowTalk. Sometimes it's hard to know where to begin.

Leah and Teddy's friendship goes back 22 years to their days in New York. According to what Leah told me, "We went our separate ways and we lost touch. Seventeen years later I looked for him on Facebook and we have been together ever since.

I am so in love with him and I know that we will grow old together. Ed Sheeran's song is perfect for us".

Rachel from Rocky Hill called to make a dedication to Jordan and tell me a little about their relationship. It began in their workplace. They are getting ready to celebrate two years together. She had other interests at first, but she told me "Jordan was persistant and won me over. I love Jordan and I hope we can spend many more years together". Can't Help Falling In Love is the song that says it all.

Joanne from Andover loves listening to PillowTalk and she called to let me know that and the fact that she loves her husband George even more today after 41 years together. She's still lovin' George!

Video of 2Vv-BfVoq4g

Video of Haley Reinhart- Can&#039;t Help Falling in Love (Cover)