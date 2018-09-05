PillowTalk: Wife Answers Husband's Loving Dedications

Every once in a while, Guy from Palmer, MA checks in to send a PillowTalk dedication to his wife, Marjorie. Here's what Guy had to say tonight.

" Hi Marjorie this is Guy from Palmer. I just wanted to give you this dedication to let you know that every second I spend with you is better than the last. I hope that every second stays better than every other second before it. I love you from now until the end of time."

Guy requested Cool Change by Little River Band. About an hour later, I got a call from Marjorie who I had never spoken with before.

Marjorie said, " I'd better do a dedication back to my husband Guy to go along with all of the wonderful, beautiful dedications he sends to me. He is wonderful, excellent and beautiful and I want him to know that I love him deeply."

Marjorie chose Nobody Does It Better by Carly Simon. Guy and Marjorie have been married 10 years. It is such a joy to hear them give their love freely, obviously so deeply in love with each other. Thanks for sharing and the best of luck to you.

Video of Little River Band - Cool Change Live! `1981 HQ