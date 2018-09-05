PillowTalk: Wife Answers Husband's Loving Dedications
Every once in a while, Guy from Palmer, MA checks in to send a PillowTalk dedication to his wife, Marjorie. Here's what Guy had to say tonight.
" Hi Marjorie this is Guy from Palmer. I just wanted to give you this dedication to let you know that every second I spend with you is better than the last. I hope that every second stays better than every other second before it. I love you from now until the end of time."
Guy requested Cool Change by Little River Band. About an hour later, I got a call from Marjorie who I had never spoken with before.
Marjorie said, " I'd better do a dedication back to my husband Guy to go along with all of the wonderful, beautiful dedications he sends to me. He is wonderful, excellent and beautiful and I want him to know that I love him deeply."
Marjorie chose Nobody Does It Better by Carly Simon. Guy and Marjorie have been married 10 years. It is such a joy to hear them give their love freely, obviously so deeply in love with each other. Thanks for sharing and the best of luck to you.