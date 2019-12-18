PillowTalk: Holiday Request Sampler

Michelle from Cheshire told me that she has seen Bruce Springsteen in concert 17 times. That's not counting his Broadway residency. She's loving the holiday music. She initially called me with a question about a song she heard on our station. She also wanted to make a holiday request while I had her on the phone. Nobody else but Springsteen. Michelle may have even been at this show.

Hannah from Durham listens to PillowTalk on the way home in the car quite a bit. Tuesday night she wanted to hear Silver Bells. I went through the library so that she could pick a version she liked rather than guessing and playing something she didn't. I said, "Barry Manilow." She said, "That's it." She also wanted to share the holiday by reaching out to her mom, Leslie. Her message:" Thank you for being Santa all these years and thanks for puting up with my Christmas carols".

We helped David from Hartford make it through the night with a song by a group he wanted to hear. The group: Take 6. Give a listen to just how great they are.

